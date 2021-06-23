LEXINGTON, SC - Dois Faye (Combs) Ball, Lexington, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born June 16, 1934 in Sixteen, KY, to the late Orphard Clinton and Susanna Combs.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles H. Ball; daughter, Charlene Ball; brothers, Claude Combs, Lowell Combs (Clelia), and Ralph Combs (Linda).
Mrs. Ball was a member of Red Bank United Methodist Church in SC. She was a 1953 graduate of Pennington High School, retired from Southwestern Bell and was a Professional Genealogist. Mrs. Ball loved working on her family history having traced one side all the way to Adam and Eve. She also had a passion for teaching and sharing her love for genealogy. Mrs. Ball had a green thumb and loved gardening, mostly raising African Violets in her later years. She had a love for baseball and rarely missed a Lexington Blowfish baseball game. Mrs. Ball was the oldest of 7 children and loved spending time with her family and friends. She also had a passion for helping those in need.
She is survived by a sister, Omeda Stumm (Albert); brothers, Bruce Combs (Sandy) and Doug Combs (Barbara); daughter, Sarita Franks (Robert); son, James Ball; grandchildren, Abigail Franks and Zackery Ball (Ashley); and great-grandson, D. Jason Ball. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cane Creek First Freewill Baptist Church of Pennington Gap, Virginia or Red Bank United Methodist Church Blessing Box 2909 Old Barnwell Rd. Lexington, SC 29073. This is a ministry that she supported and feeds the hungry in the Red Bank community.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens.