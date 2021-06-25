LEXINGTON, SC - Dois Faye (Combs) Ball, Lexington, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cane Creek First Freewill Baptist Church of Pennington Gap, Virginia or Red Bank United Methodist Church Blessing Box 2909 Old Barnwell Rd. Lexington, SC 29073. This is a ministry that she supported and feeds the hungry in the Red Bank community.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens.