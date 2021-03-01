PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Dixie Jeanette Robinette Bledsoe of Pennington Gap, Virginia, went home to Heaven Friday, February 26, 2021. Dixie entered the world on August 6, 1926, to parents Lewis Emerson and Maxie Ward Robinette of Stickleyville, Virginia. Dixie married Ralph Jackson Bledsoe, who precedes her in death, on August 6, 1926 They were blessed with 60 years of marriage.
Dixie is survived by her two daughters, Karen Meade (Gary) and Teresa Stinson (Donald), as well as one grandson, Robert S. Orr, V, one granddaughter, Kendra Fortune (Mitchell), and one great-granddaughter, Harper Fortune. All reside in Indiana.
Dixie was one of eleven siblings in the Robinette family. Surviving siblings are Hugh E. Robinette (Amanda) and Anna Jump, both of Kingsport, Tennessee and Doris Lawson of Dayton, Ohio. There are many Robinette grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. Dixie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Bledsoe.
Dixie was a 70-year member of the First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap, Virginia where she held several offices and taught Sunday School.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50+ years where she served as Worthy Matron among other offices.
Dixie’s years of employment were in the Lee County Treasurers Office and at Powell Valley Electric in Jonesville, Virginia. She and Ralph owned two service stations, Bledsoe Speed Wash, and a vending business, all in Pennington Gap.
Dixie had an undying devotion to God, Ralph, Children, Family, Country, and Friends. She exemplified the heritage of “THE GREATEST GENERATION”, and she will be greatly missed.
Dixie’s family sincerely appreciates the excellent care given to her by Amanda Lefevers, Regina Jackson, Susan Petrey, Dr. Litton and his staff, and other health care professionals.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, at The First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with service immediately following at the church, and then a graveside service following at Lee Memorial Park in Woodway. The services will be officiated by Reverend John Grimm. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.