Dinah Ruth Dodd McInturff, 80, passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John W. McInturff, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, John W. McInturff, III and Tonya McInturff of Kingsport; two daughters and one son-in-law, Parke McInturff Brumit of Johnson City, Leslie McInturff Creutzinger and Elliott J. Creutzinger of Greeneville; and five grandchildren, Lauren McInturff, Lindsey McInturff, Tate Brumit, Elle Creutzinger, and Graf Creutzinger; sister, Gayle Dodd Henderlight of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends, neighbors, and church members. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, led the children’s choir, and taught children’s Sunday School. In addition, she provided a sourdough bread ministry to the ill and bereaved as well as for friends. She was also a member of the Tuesday Book Club. She retired as a teaching assistant from Hal Henard Elementary School in 2017 after 29 years of service where she directed many students in school plays.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Park Dodd and Auvalene Gertrude Hawk Dodd, and her sister by Nancy Claudette Dodd.
The family will receive friends at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 22 from 12:00 – 3:00. The Celebration of Life will be conducted in the sanctuary of The Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church by Rev. Jamie W. Lively at 3:00 followed by the internment at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given to The Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Greeneville Wood Ministry or the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences, thoughts, and memories may be sent to the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.