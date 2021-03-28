BLOUNTVILLE - Dinah Kinkead, 75, of Blountville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A-106, Knoxville, TN 37923.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and special neighbor, Cindy Manis for their compassionate care of Dinah during her final days.
