BLOUNTVILLE - Dinah Kinkead, 75, of Blountville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Dinah was a loving and kindhearted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister who made family her main priority.
Dinah was the former owner of Mountain View Flying Academy and was a licensed pilot. She had previously worked at Tri-City Aviation and retired as Property Manager of Brandy Mill Apartments.
Dinah enjoyed playing golf and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Dinah was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Lola and Bill Nichols; father and step-mother, Walter J. Ball and Nadine; brother-in-law, Boby Prater; nephew, Jason Skelton.
Those left to cherish Dinah’s memory are her loving and devoted husband of twenty-seven years, Michael Kinkead; daughters, Lana Brown, Michael Wendy Steadman (David); son, Bryan Johnson; sister, Phyllis Skelton (Jack); mother-in-law, Irene Kinkead; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A-106, Knoxville, TN 37923.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and special neighbor, Cindy Manis for their compassionate care of Dinah during her final days.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Dinah Kinkead and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.