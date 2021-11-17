STONEGA, VA - Dillard McArthur “Pops” Fannon, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was a lifelong resident of Stonega. He was a retired foreman of Westmoreland Coal Co. He was a member of New Hope Assembly of God in Big Stone Gap, Va., where he was very active in the church. Dillard was an avid fisherman and loved gardening.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dillard Lee Fannon; parents, Doug and Irene Fannon; sisters, Berita Fannon, Virgie Imogene “Tootie” Fannon, Nancy Caroll Humbert and Shirley Faye Rosenbaum; brother, Harold Douglas “Manzie” Fannon;
Survived by his wife, Margaret (Dalton) Fannon; son, Keith Fannon (Tracy), Kingsport, Tenn.; daughter, Mary Jane Fannon, Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Rachel and Abby Fannon; siblings, Richard “Bud” Fannon (Evelyn), Big Stone Gap, Va., William “Allen” Fannon, Exeter, Va., Robert “Shorty” Fannon (Mary), Dryden, Va., Billy Daniel Fannon, Roda, Va., Annette “Nina” Morton, Bristol, Tenn., Jonell Underwood, Norton, Va., and Glynis Geraldine Aistrop, Seminary, Va.; 12 nieces, 13 nephews, 63 great nieces and nephews; and 50 great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at New Hope Assembly of God, 1405 1st Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap, Va. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Rick Whitten officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: New Hope Assembly of God, 1405 1st Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219 or the charity of one’s choice.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Fannon family.