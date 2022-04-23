Please join us in celebrating the life of Dick Cartwright. Purveyor of ferrous oxides, bologna connoisseur, avid car collector, baller dad, loving husband, and all-around good guy. Drop by the Allandale Barn, Friday, April 29, 3-7 to share your favorite “Dickie” story, listen to some of his favorite music and visit with his many friends and family. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there and as he always said: “a good time will be had by all”. For more information, please email dickcartwrightmemorial@gmail.com.