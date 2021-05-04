KINGSPORT - Diane Tipton, 71, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 3, 2021. Born in Elizabethton on October 5, 1949, a daughter of the late R.B. Mosley and Ruth Hill, she has resided in this area all of her life. Diane graduated from Elizabethton High School and Northeast State Community College with an associate’s degree. She had a lifelong career in finance. Diane was a member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church for more than 20 years. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, Nanny, and friend who loved to play cards and work puzzles, drink Coke Zero and eat Reese Cups, and interact with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Nannie and Arthur Jones.
She is survived by her children, Ronna Echo Hyatt of Elizabethton, Quentin Saults and Lori of Piney Flats, Derrick Tipton and Gabriela of Kingsport, and Ryan Tipton and Courtney of Kingsport; nine grandchildren, Jason, Skyler, Destiny, Trayvor, Noah, BellaShea, Isabella, Jackson, and Axel; and great-grandchild, Chaseyn.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Sheaffer officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664, or Autism Society, 2890 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.