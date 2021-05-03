Diane Tipton May 3, 2021 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Diane Tipton, 77, Kingsport, TN passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Diane Tipton Funeral Home Tn Pass Away Arrangement Illness Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.