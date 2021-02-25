DUNGANNON, VA - Diane (Ross) Hall, 52, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Rick Quillen and Brother Robbie Dockery officiating. Les Simerly will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Boatright Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Brandon Powers, Forrest Powers, Eric Ross, Daniel Ross, Nick Dingus, Preston Quillen, and Timmy Jessee will serve as pallbearers.
Men of Speers Ferry Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic and the safety of the family, it is requested that a face covering be worn and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Hall family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Diane (Ross) Hall.