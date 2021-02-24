DUNGANNON, VA - Diane (Ross) Hall, 52, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Diane was born in Sullivan County, TN on July 30, 1968 and was the daughter of Brenda (Jessee) and the late Ted Wilson Ross (2020).
She attended Speers Ferry Church, was a graduate of Twin Springs High School and Mountain Empire Community College. She retired from Indian Path Medical Center in the Data Department.
Diane enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her father, her husband, Tracy Patton Hall (2014), paternal grandparents, Wilson and Lakie (Presley) Ross, maternal grandparents, Maynard and Lena (Willis) Jessee, and mother-in-law, Marie Hall preceded her in death.
Surviving is her mother, Brenda (Jessee) Ross, son, Jonathan Hall and wife, Emily, granddaughter, Baylee Hall, sister, Donna Powers and husband, Forrest, niece, Kelli Dingus and husband, Nick, nephew, Brandon Powers and wife, Aubrey, along with several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Rick Quillen and Brother Robbie Dockery officiating. Les Simerly will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Boatright Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Brandon Powers, Forrest Powers, Eric Ross, Daniel Ross, Nick Dingus, Preston Quillen, and Timmy Jessee will serve as pallbearers.
Men of Speers Ferry Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic and the safety of the family, it is requested that a face covering be worn and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Hall family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Diane (Ross) Hall.