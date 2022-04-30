KINGSPORT - Diane Flanary Stewart, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Dryden, Virginia, she resided most of her life in Kingsport. Diane graduated from Dryden High School and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Diane and her husband, Bill owned and operated Toohey Jordan, & Stewart Real Estate Agency and Cornerstone Insurance Agency.
Diane was preceded in death by her first husband, Danny Martin; parents, Violes and Audrey Flanary; brother, Cecil Flanary; and stepson, Jack Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill Stewart; two special nieces, Caroline Barron and husband Joe and Amy Collier and husband Chris, three step-children, Gary Stewart and wife, Karen, Larry Stewart and wife Rhonda, and Donna Wadewitz and husband Guenter; nine step-grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Hounshell and Linda Willis; four brothers, Mike Flanary, Jeff Flanary, Carl Flanary and wife Brenda and Dan Flanary and wife Patty; and several other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN, 37663.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. An entombment service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mike Flanary, Josh Flanary, Gavin Barron, Brayden Collier, Larry Stewart and Gary Stewart.
