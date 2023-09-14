NORTON, VA - Diana Louise Wampler, 64, peacefully entered her eternal home on Monday, September 11, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, VA. Diane was a daughter of the late James Howard Wampler and Rosa Pearl Wampler. Diane was born on September 19, 1958, and lived in Norton, Virginia her entire life. She was very loyal to family and those she considered family. She loved her cats, baking, and making crafts for others. Diane was very involved in the local Craft Community. She taught classes at the Craft House, worked in the Craft section of the Norton Walmart, and sold her items at several local Craft Shows. She would also donate her hand-created items to different events. Diane donated 20-plus years to crocheting hats/mittens/scarves for the Norton Lions Club to distribute.
She was preceded in death by her brother James Dennis Wampler, sister Deborah Jane Wampler-Lawson, and nephew Richard Lawson.
Surviving are her brothers, Danny (Peggy) Wampler, and David (Barbie) Wampler; nieces and nephews, Amber Blevins, and her husband Joel of Kingsport, TN, James Wampler of Pound, VA, Joey Wampler of Roanoke, VA, Chris Divers of Roanoke, VA, Charlie Mullins of Norton, VA, and Loretta (Rick) Robinson of Wise, VA; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ash Wampler, Lexi Wampler, Ayden Lawson, Slade Blevins, Jaxson Lawson and Chandler Blevins; sister-in-law, Linda Wampler. She is also survived by many relatives and friends who were very precious to her including Lana Mefford, Robbie Mefford, Kevin and Crystal Craft, and Tyler Craft.
NHC Healthcare will be remembered for the excellent care they provided for Diana from the moment she arrived there until her passing.
Family and Friends will have a time to visit from 2-4 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. The burial will be private.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wampler family.
