LIMESTONE - Diana Jones, 75, of Limestone, left her earthly home to enter her heavenly home on Monday, July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Virginia Mae (Lampkins) King and Ray L. Thompson.
Diana retired from Tennessee Eastman Company after thirty-two years of service. She never met a stranger and will always be remembered for her goodness and kindness to others.
Left to cherish her memory are: her husband, Gerald "Bush" Jones; sons, Mark Ketron (Trish), and John Ketron (Belinda); sister, Brenda Taylor (Kenny); brothers, Tommy and Marvin Thompson; step-mother, Dolores Thompson; special niece, Jenny Church (Neil); special great nephews, Keegan and Konnor Beck; four grandchildren, David Ketron (Alexis), LauraBeth Ketron, Billy Ketron, and Jason Ketron (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Larson and Mason Ketron.
The Jones family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St. Kingsport, TN 37660, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Terry Browder officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Garden of Prayer at 10:00 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Jones family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.