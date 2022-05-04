KINGSPORT - Diana Gragg, age 70 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2022. Diana was born on February 27, 1952. She was a very caring and loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, aunt and friend. She was greatly loved and is going to be deeply missed.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Charlotte Gragg of Kingsport; and two sisters, Dorris Gragg, and Brenda Gragg of Kingsport. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Gragg and wife Jill of Ohio, and Paul Zamorano and wife Misti of Kingsport; her loving daughter, Sarah Zamorano of Kingsport; sister, Kathy Gragg of Kingsport; grandchildren, Natalie Gilbert, Naveh Jones, Layla Jones, Jerred Jones, Jasper Zamorano, Stevey Dettor, Jerrick Zamorano, Nicholas Thompson, and Alexis Thompson; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Penny Gragg; and special nephews, Joey Gragg, and Frankie Martinez Junior.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm for a memorial visitation at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Gragg family.