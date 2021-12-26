ERWIN - Diana Elizabeth Foster, age 44 of Erwin, passed away peacefully at her mother’s home. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
Diana was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She was employed before her illness at the Department of Human Services of Erwin. Diana enjoyed working in her flowers, gardening, and she also loved doing ancestry research.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ron Foster; her paternal grandparents, Garney and Evelyn Foster; her maternal grandparents, Nelce and Katherine Cooper; one niece, Talitha Foster, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Josh Foster of Erwin; her nine fur babies, her mother Essie Foster; two brothers: Marvin Cooper (Rachel) of Burnsville, and Ron Junior Foster of Johnson City, one sister, Nancy Foster of Erwin; nieces and nephews: Allison Foster (Chase), Brandon Cooper (Summer), Hali Allen (Cole), Katherine Biddex (Alex), and Jimmy Hagy; her great nieces and nephews who were her world and she loved them dearly. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and her special friend, Tina Jones also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Ninth Street Baptist Church. Pastor Carl Connelly and Daniel Norton will conduct the 7:00 P.M. service. The Norton Family will be singing.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Unicoi County EMS for their wonderful care and love they showed during her time of illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unicoi County EMS in her honor.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Foster family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
