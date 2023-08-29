Diana Diets Wilder Aug 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA – Diana Diets Wilder, 61, of Big Stone Gap, VA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Nancy Clark Diets of Big Stone Gap; sisters, Doris Frazier and Rita Diets; brother, Joe Diets and several nieces and nephew.Surviving are one brother, Larry Diets; sisters, Linda Winton, Trina Diets, Sandra Marshall, Pat Hobbs, Deborah Ryan, Janice Helbert and Cathy Diets, and several nieces and nephews.At Diana’s request, a graveside service for family only will be conducted at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:30 pm with Rev. Grayson Cothron officiating.The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to a special niece, Rhonda Smither for her help with Diana’s care at home and in the hospital.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the cancer organization/society of your choice.Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Diana Diets Wilder.To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Christianity Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Emory & Henry welcomes largest number of undergraduates at main campus since 2004 Citizens speak out against the County Powers Act Kingsport schools district earns top value added score Fire temporarily closes Lonesome Pine Hospital emergency room New ownership, new opportunities for Kingsport pottery painting studio Community protests bullying after teen suicide Local Events