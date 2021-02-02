Dexter Bryce Goddard
Born: February 20, 1946
Died: January 13, 2021
Preceded in death, Joseph Goddard, father; Vergie Mae Rutledge, mother; Sidney Goddard, brother.
Survivors: Carolyn Goddard, wife of 22 years. Two sons, Robert & wife Anita, Joseph & wife Bobbie; Two grandsons, Charles and Thomas; one granddaughter, Anna Jane; one sister, Jennifer Goddard, uncle and several aunts.
Dexter served his country in the US Army for three years in Germany. He was a member of the area National Guard for seven years.
He was retired from Kingsport Press after 30 years. Dexter was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
If you wish to make a contribution in Dexter's honor, make it to CASA for Kids on Shelby Street, Kingsport.
Dexter is buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City.