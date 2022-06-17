CHURCH HILL - Dewey Waylm Lawson 76, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2022. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Lawson family.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 5:57 am
