GATE CITY, VA - Dewey M. Breeding, 93, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical after a brief illness.
Born in Cleveland, Virginia on April 18, 1927, he was the oldest of three boys and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1945.
Dewey served in the US Army from 1946-1947. After his honorable discharge, Dewey was employed by the Appalachian Power Company in Gate City, VA. In January 1950, Dewey joined the Virginia Army National Guard as a founding member of the 1030th Engineer Battalion, and in 1956 became a full-time employee of the Guard where he served as a Military Personnel Technician for the 1030th Engineer Battalion until his retirement in 1987. Among his many awards and decorations are the WWII Victory medal, the Army of Occupation-Japan medal, three Armed Forces Reserve medals, four Army Reserve Components Achievement medals, the Army Service medal, the Overseas medal, the Army Achievement medal, the Virginia Service medal, the Virginia National Guard Bronze Star medal, and two Virginia National Guard Commendation medals. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jess Breeding and Laura (Puckett) Breeding of Cleveland, VA and his brother, Donal Breeding of Petersburg, VA.
Dewey is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louise McConnell Breeding; his daughters, Kathryn Breeding Taylor and husband, Dan, Richmond, VA and Connie Breeding Adkins and husband, Steve, Gate City, VA; brother, Conal Breeding, Roanoke, VA; stepsisters, Carol Walters, Brenda Thompson; stepbrother, Roger Breeding; two granddaughters, one grandson, two great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a private graveside will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Justin Smith officiating.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Shriners Hospitals for Children at Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or the charity of your choice in his memory.
