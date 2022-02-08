KINGSPORT - Dewey E. Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Church Hill Health Care Center.
Dewey E. Smith’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT - Dewey E. Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Church Hill Health Care Center.
Dewey E. Smith’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription