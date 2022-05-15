GATE CITY, VA - Devota Ann Smith, 81, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Born in Scott County, VA on November 9, 1940, she was the wife of Billy Don Smith, and the daughter of the late James Echol and Lillie Mae (Carter) Taylor.
Devota was loving, kind, and meek. She was the best wife and mother anyone could hope to have. She knew Jesus as her Savior and attended Marble Point Church.
In addition to her parents, her son, Jimmy Don Smith; brothers, Clint Taylor, James Taylor, and Worley Carter; sisters, Kate Moody, Nana Lee Kerns, and Kathleen Taylor preceded her in death.
Devota is survived by her husband, Billy Don Smith; son, Marcus Anthony Smith, granddaughters, Hailey Smith, and Anna Smith; grandsons, Cody Smith, Christian Smith; and great grandchildren, Waylon, and Hayes Smith; brothers, Charles Taylor, and Frayne Taylor; sisters, Mary Bishop, Dena Bates, Velma Bray, and Betty Wallen; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Gate City, VA with Reverend Jeff DeBoard officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons, Cody Smith, and Christian Smith, along with friends, Isaac Quillen, Reverend Mason Fields, Zeke Carter, and Zack Salyer will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
