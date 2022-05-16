GATE CITY, VA - Devota Ann Smith, 81, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Gate City, VA with Reverend Jeff DeBoard officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons, Cody Smith, and Christian Smith, along with friends, Isaac Quillen, Reverend Mason Fields, Zeke Carter, and Zack Salyer will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Devota Ann Smith.