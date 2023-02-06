KINGSPORT - Dessie Mae “Bootsie” Greer Ennis, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 4, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you