MOUNT CARMEL - Dessie Lee Lett, 89 of Mount Carmel, went to be with our Lord on Friday, March 5th.
Sister Lett was a faithful member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ where her husband is a pastor. Dessie Lee was known for her quick wit and dry sense of humor which was enjoy by all. She enjoyed going to garage sales and participating in flea markets. Her passion for flea markets was only overshadowed by her devotion to the Lord and taking care of her family.
She was proceeded in death by her son Gregory Clay Lett, her brother Curtis C Neely Jr, her mother Dora Odessa Gunnels Neely and her father Curtis C. Neely.
Ms. Lett is survived by her husband of 64 years, Pastor Everett Clay Lett; her son, Jerome Todd Lett (Roseann); sisters, Betty Jo Neely Shanks and Patricia E Neely Hall (Patrick).
A graveside service open to all who wish to attend will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 10th at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent .com.
