KINGSPORT - Deronda Ann Christian, age 55, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2021 at her home with her family gathered around her.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Brown officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.