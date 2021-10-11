KINGSPORT - Deronda Ann Christian, age 55, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2021 at her home with her family gathered around her.
Deronda was a born-again Christian who enjoyed life to its fullest. She loved taking care of her flowers, taking trips, and camping.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ulias and Getta Brown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Maggie Christian; brother-in-law, Danny Christian; and first cousin, Powell Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Ronnie Christian; son, Jason (Krystal) Christian; parents, Ulias and Eula Brown; sister, Kristy (David) Henry; brothers, David (Betty) Brown and Phillip (Amber) Brown; nieces, Macy Henry and Emma Brown; nephews, Cordell Henry, Jordan Brown, Jarrod Brown, and Aaron Brown; great niece, Denaye Cortes; great nephew, DeMarcus Cortes; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Brown officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for funeral expenses.