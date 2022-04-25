COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Derik Wayne Barton, age 34, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the son of Terry William Barton and Andrea Denise Blair.
Derik was a man who enjoyed nature and being outdoors, animals, making jewelry, and studied gemology. Derik’s family meant the world to him and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed reading, writing poetry and photography. One of his favorite things to do was to build a fire and he spent a lot of time around the fireplace.
Derik is survived by a host of family to carry on his memory; parents, Terry Barton (Pamela Parker) and Andrea Blair (Ralph Jr.); his “little lady” and love of his life Sally Ann Bissen and her daughter Shyan Bissen; siblings, Dustin Barton (Laura), Shahnaz Chaundry, Courtney Breeden (Joey), Mina Chaundry (Kevin), Keela Barton, Andrew Barton; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Loretta Barton; and fur-baby, Cali. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and family also remain to carry on his legacy.
He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents Joan and D.W. Scoggins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill with pastor Billy Ray Courtney officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 6:00-7:00. The family will also be receiving family at his mother’s (Andrea) home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made for the memorial service to Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill is serving the Barton Family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com.