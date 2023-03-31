Derek W. Mullins Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAY - Derek W. Mullins, 33, of Gray, TN, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday evening, March 30, 2023 following an extended illness, surrounded by his family.Arrangements will be announced by East Tennessee Funeral Home Visit www.easttnfuneral.com to leave online condolences. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you