HIGHLAND PARK, IL - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Derek Lamont Farmer, a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend. Derek left us unexpectedly on August 8, 2023, at the age of 61, succumbing to a heart attack. His life was marked by incredible achievements, steadfast commitment to his community, and a compassionate heart that reached out to all who knew him.

