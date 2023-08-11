HIGHLAND PARK, IL - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Derek Lamont Farmer, a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend. Derek left us unexpectedly on August 8, 2023, at the age of 61, succumbing to a heart attack. His life was marked by incredible achievements, steadfast commitment to his community, and a compassionate heart that reached out to all who knew him.
Derek's professional journey was marked by success and integrity, as he built an impressive career in finance and acted as an executive advisor to many. His insights and wisdom shaped the strategies of countless businesses, but his influence was felt far beyond the boardroom.
Derek will join in heaven his loving mother Sharon Taylor Farmer, grandmothers (Margaret Farmer and Lottie Skaggs), grandfathers (Jesse Farmer, Sr. and Andrew Taylor), and nephew (Chamorro Rusinek).
Derek is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dr. Charlotte Farmer, three devoted sons, James Farmer of Virginia, Derel of Washington, D.C., and Nia Farmer of New Jersey; three siblings of Knoxville, Tennessee Aaron Farmer (Beverly Farmer), Kashi Farmer, Akira Farmer (Lauren Farmer); his father Jesse Farmer of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, Derek's family was the center of his universe. His unconditional love and guidance were their constant source of inspiration.
A civic-minded individual, Derek was renowned for his commitment to the betterment of his community. Serving on several boards, he earned the prestigious "Point of Light" award, reflecting his dedication to uplifting others. Derek's selfless mentorship extended to encouraging his contemporaries to help those less fortunate, always leading by example.
A life-long learner and an avid reader, Derek's passion for knowledge was contagious. He encouraged those around him to embrace continuous growth, teaching many to pursue their dreams and never stop learning.
Derek's love for automobiles was more than a hobby; it was an embodiment of his adventurous spirit. An enthusiast with nerves of steel, he taught several people how to drive standard transmission, an act that reflected his patience and faith in others. His joy for the open road was paralleled only by his enthusiasm for international travel, exploring new cultures, and discovering new horizons.
Though Derek's presence is profoundly missed, his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to know him. A celebration of Derek's life will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 19, 2023, at 2pmET. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Farmer Foundation, reflecting Derek's lifelong commitment to supporting those in need. Call (703) 850-3216
Rest in peace, dear Derek. Your light continues to shine, guiding us toward love, wisdom, and compassion.