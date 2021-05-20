BIG STONE GAP, VA - Derek Alan Gibson, 41, of Roanoke, VA formerly of Big Stone Gap, Virginia passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2021
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at the Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap. You may view the complete obituary at royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Gibson family.
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.