Denver Powell Houser passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence. Denver was born in Blountville, Tennessee and was a resident of Kingsport all of his life. He retired from Oakwood Market having served as Vice-President for several years. He was a member of the Colonial Heights Eagles Club and an avid golfer who especially loved golf trips with his family and friends.
Mr. Houser was preceded in death by his parents, J. Millard Houser and Sudie; his wife Charlene Houser in 2019; a son Greg Houser; brothers John Houser and J.D. Houser and sisters Geneva Houser and Jean Hamilton. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Bowery and husband Tony; brothers, Allen Houser and Lynn Houser; two grandchildren, Grace Bowery Saylor and Chase Bowery and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 24, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Willie McClain, Leland Hamilton, Tony Bowery, Chase Bowery, Stephen Barnes, Billy Carroll, Dennis Maab and Donnie Wolfe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Roberts, John Selby, Dan Rowley and Harold Wolfe.
