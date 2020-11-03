BIG STONE GAP, VA - Denver J. "Denny" Durham 53, passed away on Monday Nov. 2, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, after a brief illness with Covid 19.
Denver was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua James Ray Meade, his mother, Joyce Bolling, father, Andy Durham, brother, Larry Sturgill, and his nephew, Jimbo Messer.
Survivors include; Son Brandon Roop, fiancé Chasity of Norton, VA, daughter,' Brandi Durham partner Eric of Big Stone Gap, grandchildren; Chloe Roop, Cadence Dorton, Chase Durham, Kylan Shelton; sisters; Danna Messer, husband Jimmy of Big Stone Gap, Angelia Perkins, husband Chester of Kingsport, TN other close relatives and friends
The family will receive friends on Thursday Nov 5,2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. of a visitation, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. (17 E. 3rd St. N. )
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.