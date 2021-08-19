APPALACHIA, VA - Denver Franklin Rose, 85, years old passed away, Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. He resided in Appalachia Va. and was a graduate of East Stone Gap High School. Denver retired after 39 years of employment with Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 am for the procession to the cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com