CHUCKEY - Densie Charlene Odum, of Chuckey, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away Monday, October 12th, at Greeneville East Hospital. Born February 14, 1955 in Kingsport, she was the wife of the late Marvin E. Odum for 40 years. She founded Village Video in Fall Branch in the 1990s, followed by several years as a General Manger of Hardees and Bank Manager at Capital before caring for her husband for many years. Densie was also a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Her smile and laughter could light up a room. She found humor in all of life’s journey.
She is survived by her daughters; Cindy (Josh) Propst, Elissa (Jonathan) Fields; her granddaughters, Lily Propst, and Emma Propst; her grandson, Jackson Fields; brother, James S. Crawford; sister, Angie Kegley; cousin, Sondra McCamy; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 a.m.
Pallbearers will be James S. Crawford, Josh Propst, Jonathan Fields, Art Propst, Rick McCamy, and Junior Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the two organizations that meant the most to Densie, The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or donate to your local Animal or Humane Society due to her love of animals.
The family is grateful for the care and dedication of the ICU staff at Greeneville East Hospital.
