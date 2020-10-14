CHUCKEY - Densie Charlene Odum, of Chuckey, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away Monday, October 12th, at Greeneville East Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 a.m.
Pallbearers will be James S. Crawford, Josh Propst, Jonathan Fields, Art Propst, Rick McCamy, and Junior Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the two organizations that meant the most to Densie, The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or donate to your local Animal or Humane Society due to her love of animals.
Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.hamlettdobson.com