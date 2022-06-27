KINGSPORT - Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 52, entered into rest Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wayne was born August 28, 1969 to Nancy Rogers Reid and the late Dennis Guy Jenkins.
Wayne worked as a contractor and was a diehard Clemson fan. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Wayne leaves behind to cherish his memories his Mother, Nancy Rogers Reid of Church Hill, TN; significant other, Tracy Gray of Kingsport, TN; children, Dennis Wayne Jenkins II and wife, Samantha of Ft. Mill, SC, Gabrielle Jenkins of Bristol, VA, Camryn Jenkins of Kingsport, TN, and Evan Jenkins of Bristol, VA; step-children, Rachel Johnson-Cole and husband, Matt of Knoxville, TN, Colton Gray of Kingsport, TN, and Cade Gray Church Hill, TN; grandchildren, Jhace, Callen, Anaka, and Piper; special friends, Matthew Oakes, and Timmy Campbell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available for the Jenkins family at www.estesfuneralhome.com .
