BRISTOL, VA - Dennis Wayne Fields, age 71, of Bristol, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1949 in Norton, VA, but had lived in the Bristol area since 1976. He owned and operated Rice Wholesale in Bristol for many years, and he attended Friendship Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Fields; and his loving wife, Marcia Fields. Surviving include his mother, Betty Carlton Fields; brother, David Fields and wife Anna; nephews, David Fields II and wife Caroline, Chris Fields and wife Courtney; niece, Amanda Fields; great niece, Julietta Fields; great nephew, Amedeo Fields; and many lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.