SURGOINSVILLE - Dennis Wade Coffey, 64 years of age, of Surgoinsville, TN went to see the good Lord above, surrounded by his loved ones on March 19th, 2021 after a valiant battle against COVID. He was a devoted father, loving husband, and caring soul to everyone.
Dennis was born on June 5, 1956 to Wayt King Coffey and Merxine Foley Coffey in Staunton, VA. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1976.
After graduating, Dennis began his career working in excavating but quickly decided that he wanted to work in vinyl siding. From there, he began his 47 year career in the vinyl industry, working his way up to his ultimate goal of being a Plant Supervisor. For the past 6 years, he was a proud Plant Manager for Homeland Vinyl Products in Surgoinsville, TN.
In 1973, he met Kathy (Wood) Coffey, and they wed in 1976. They had two children, April (Waldron) Coffey and Derek Wade Coffey.
Dennis was predeceased by Wayt King Coffey(father) and Merxine Foley Coffey(mother). His is survived by his loving wife Kathy(Wood) Coffey, Surgoinsville, TN; his brothers, Wayne Coffey, Fredricksburg, VA and William(Billy) Coffey, Staunton, VA; his sister, Pamela Lee Coffey, Afton, VA ; his two children, loving daughter, April (Coffey) Waldron along with her husband Jonathan Waldron and their two children Dakota and Garett, Asheboro, NC; devoted son, Derek Wade Coffey along with his wife Audrea (Mellons) Coffey, Kingsport, TN; best friend, David Caywood along with wife Debbie Caywood, Staunton, VA; as well as and along with many other relatives, families, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Memorial Service will begin at 5:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Terry Mellons officiating and music provided by Audrea Coffey, Hannah Dean and John Shell.
