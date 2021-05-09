NORTON, VA, - Dennis Shan Honeycutt, 77 passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 15, 1943, in Norton, VA, to the late Raymond Claude, and Vivian Virginia Honeycutt. He acquired his GED, while serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War (1963). He retired after working 30 years as a mining electrician/repairman for Westmorland Coal Company. He served his community for many years as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Norton, Virginia, and by volunteering time with the Norton Lions Club, and as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
Dennis loved watching old westerns and college football on television. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to Andrew and Ian.
He is survived by his two sons, Jamison Honeycutt and his wife Shimako Honeycutt of Aberdeen, SD, and Mark Honeycutt and his wife Kimberly Honeycutt and his only grandsons, Andrew and Ian, of San Jose, CA; his surviving sister, Janice Mullins of Wise, VA; and nieces, nephews and several cousins he grew up and was close to him. The family will receive family from 10 AM, and friends from 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 11 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Graveside and committal services will be at 12:15 PM, Tuesday in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
