BLOUNTVILLE - Dennis Marlin Rhoton, age 70 of Blountville, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Dennis was born on December 23, 1951 in Bristol, TN to the late Nick and Lorene Rhoton.
On December 5, 1970, Dennis married his most cherished friend and love of his life, the late Linda Wagner. He loved fishing and will be missed by all of his wonderful friends that he fished with.
Left to cherish Dennis’ memory is his son, Jason Rhoton and wife Lisa; daughter, Stephanie Rhoton; granddaughter, Amanda Addison; grandsons, Nick and Ben; great-grandson, Justice; and great-granddaughter, Reagan.
There will be a private memorial for Dennis scheduled at a later date.
