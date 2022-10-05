Dennis Ray Yeary, Sr., 72, went to be with the Lord on October 4th, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Dennis was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethel Chapel. He grew up on the family farm in the Flatwoods section of Coeburn and then moved to Wise where he worked at his parent's store, the Western Auto. He graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in 1968. He spent 35 years working in the coal industry, from running his own family operation, working at Glamorgan Coal, to spending the last 25 years of his career at Humphreys Enterprises. He was a bulldozer operator, starting out on an open-cab dozer and finished his career on the state-of-the-art Caterpillar Dl1. He enjoyed what he did and took great pride in his work and was a self-sufficient man. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, and helping family and friends with many building projects.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Claude, and Florence Yeary; his brothers Swanson, William, and Johnny Yeary; and stepson Travis Graham.
Surviving is his loving wife, Emma Yeary; his sons, Denny (Traci) Yeary of Wise and Terry (April) Yeary of Abingdon; stepchildren Robin Ballard and Shawn Graham; grandchildren Austin and Carlie Yeary of Wise and Ally Yeary of Abingdon; sister Patricia Stallard of Knoxville, TN; and brother David Yeary of Wise and a host of special nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as many friends, including special friend, Roger Woods.
The family would like to thank all the faculty and staff at Heritage Hall in Wise for their love and special attention that they gave to him and his family every day. He felt safe and at home in their care.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 7, 2022, 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Randy Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.