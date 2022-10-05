Dennis Ray Yeary, Sr., 72, went to be with the Lord on October 4th, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Dennis was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethel Chapel. He grew up on the family farm in the Flatwoods section of Coeburn and then moved to Wise where he worked at his parent's store, the Western Auto. He graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in 1968. He spent 35 years working in the coal industry, from running his own family operation, working at Glamorgan Coal, to spending the last 25 years of his career at Humphreys Enterprises. He was a bulldozer operator, starting out on an open-cab dozer and finished his career on the state-of-the-art Caterpillar Dl1. He enjoyed what he did and took great pride in his work and was a self-sufficient man. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, and helping family and friends with many building projects.

