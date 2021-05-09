NICKELSVILLE, VA - Dennis Ray Culbertson passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021at the age of 79.
Dennis was a member the First Baptist Church, Dungannon, Virginia. He was also a member of Fincastle Lodge #33 Dungannon, Virginia and Catlett Lodge #35 Gate City Virginia. He held all the different stations in the lodges and was a secretary for 30 some odd years. He was District Deputy Grand Master in 1996 and District Instructor of Work for many years. Dennis taught masonry for many years, sometimes he would have several students coming to learn at the same time. He performed numerous Masonic Funerals over the years. He was also a Charter Member of the OES #188 in Dungannon, Virginia.
Dennis loved to travel and had been in all 50 states and 7 foreign countries.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; Edgar Arnold Culbertson and Nannie Elizabeth Salyers Culbertson, infant granddaughter Hannah Grace Mathes and sister Phyllis Ann Evelyn Ford.
He is survived by his wife Nina Carol Stapleton Culbertson of the home, son William Edgar (Eddie) Culbertson, daughters Karen E. Mathes (Jesse). and Sharon E. Culbertson, grandchildren; Logan Culbertson, Kristen Culbertson and Gavyn Mathes and, Stepdaughter Colleen Castle and three step granddaughters Tracy, Nicole and Emily. Sister Reta Fern Salyers and four brothers, Larry, Billy, Curtis and Kenneth Culbertson. Many nieces and nephews and a host of friends and Masonic Brethren.
Visitation will be held at the Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA from 5 to 8 PM, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Per Dennis request, Dennis will be brought to his home on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 AM, the family will receive friends there. Dennis will be taken to the First Baptist Church sanctuary Dungannon, Virginia 1 hour before the services. Masonic Services conducted by Fincastle #33, Dungannon, VA will be held at 1:45 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating. Music will be provided by Jamie Salyers.
Pallbearers will be his Masonic Brethren.
Military graveside services will be conducted following the funeral at Nickelsville Cemetery with Honors being provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport/ Post #265 of Gate City, VA.
To express condolences to the Culbertson family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Culbertson family.