BULLS GAP - Dennis Phillips, age 58, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Bristol Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a graduate of West Greene High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Management and a Master of Arts degree in American History and European Studies from East Tennessee State University. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
Dennis was a faithful member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was immensely proud of the Rosaries he made and distributed to various foreign missions.
He was a member and past Worshipful Master of Bulls Gap Lodge #764 F&AM; member of the York Rite; a 33rd degree Scottish Rite mason; past Worthy Patron of Bulls Gap #471 O. E. S.
Dennis was a former disk jockey at WSMG radio station serving the Greeneville community and was an Adjunct Professor of History at Walters State Community College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Peggy Self Phillips.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Joy Sexton Phillips; son, Larry Lawson, Jr. (Dayna); grandson, Jordan Lawson, all of Bulls Gap; sisters-in-law, Dorcas Fairchild, Gloria McLain, and Minnie (Susie) Sexton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; special fur babies, Smokey and Bumbles.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Providence (County Line) Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Providence Cemetery, Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Church Rd. Rogersville, TN 37857; National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.
