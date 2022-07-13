KINGSPORT - Dennis Lee Marshall age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late Tom and Myrtle Helbert Marshall. A graduate of Coeburn High School and was employed many years at Tennessee Eastman. He was a member of the Willow Chapel Church. Dennis was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed time spending with his family and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Bobby Marshall.
Survivors include his wife Earika Mullins Marshall and daughter Monica Marshall of Kingsport,
along with his nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 PM Thursday, July 14. 2022 at the Ratliff Family Cemetery, Rob Ridge section of Coeburn with Elder Scott Tipton officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Anyone wishing to go in procession to cemetery meet at Clintwood Funeral Home at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations are to be sent to Willow Chapel Church, c/o Kala Hale, 119 Mt. Mitchell Road, Church Hill, Tennessee 37642
Online condolences may be sent to www.clintwoodfuneral home.com.
Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.