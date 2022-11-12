Dennis Hass Nov 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA - Dennis Ralph Hass, 64, Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence.Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Franklin Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA, with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating.Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 p.m., Sunday for the graveside service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.An online guest register is available for the Hass family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dennis Ralph Hass.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Va Dennis Ralph Hass Work Worship Service Cemetery Donation Register Recommended for you