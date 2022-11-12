DUFFIELD, VA - Dennis Ralph Hass, 64, Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Franklin Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA, with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video