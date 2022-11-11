Dennis Hass Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA - Dennis Ralph Hass, 64, Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his residence.Dennis was born February 11, 1958, in Kingsport, TN, and was the son of the late R.C. “Banner” Hass and Carol Jeanette (Dingus) Hass Arwood.In addition to his parents, his wife, Barbara Susan (Franklin) Hass, sister, Paula Gail Bishop, and brother, Michael Charles Hass preceded him in death.He is survived by his children, several grandchildren, sister, Shelby Hass (Larry) Tomlinson, Robert Wayne (Mary) Hass, sister-in-law, Sharon Hass,brother-in-law, Charles Bishop, stepsisters, Deborah (Jeff) Ketron, and Barbara (David) Herron, stepbrothers, Gary (Terry) Arwood, and Jeff (Kathy) Arwood; along with several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Franklin Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA, with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 p.m., Sunday for the graveside service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.An online guest register is available for the Hass family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dennis Ralph Hass.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dennis Ralph Hass Graveside Genealogy Worship Work Service Va Barbara Susan Michael Charles Hass Jeff Recommended for you