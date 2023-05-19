KINGSPORT – Dennis Gray Page, 77, went with the Lord to his heavenly home on May 15, 2023. He was a kind, gentle, loving and faithful man. He was born in Wilson, NC on August 30, 1945, to the late Elmer Jack and Pauline Crumpler Page.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN where he was active with the Pre-school/Nursery. He looked forward to rocking the babies and toddlers while their parents were attending their classes. After he retired, his hobby led him to DP’s Bar-B-Que & Catering. He enjoyed cooking Bar-B-Que and knowing others enjoyed it as well. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold F, Donnie M and S Carrol, sisters, Marjorie, Lois, S Jean and Patricia, father and mother-in law William L. and Nancy T. McCoy, Sr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Sallie M. Page, son, Joseph G Page, (wife Kristyn), brothers: William (Bill) (wife Kathy), Phillip (Phil) (wife Diane), Clyde D (wife Patsy), E Ray (wife Julia), brother-in-law, William L and Sue C McCoy, Jr., six grandchildren: Zaiden, Zara, Boston, Kingston, Maverick and Morgan along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 6:30pm on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Centers1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN, to celebrate the life of Dennis.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church (pre-school/nursery program) of Kingsport, TN, a first responders’ organization or an organization of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff of National Health Care of Kingsport TN for their excellent care during his stay.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Page family. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve them.