KINGSPORT – Dennis Gray Page, 77, went with the Lord to his heavenly home on May 15, 2023. He was a kind, gentle, loving and faithful man. He was born in Wilson, NC on August 30, 1945, to the late Elmer Jack and Pauline Crumpler Page.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN where he was active with the Pre-school/Nursery. He looked forward to rocking the babies and toddlers while their parents were attending their classes. After he retired, his hobby led him to DP’s Bar-B-Que & Catering. He enjoyed cooking Bar-B-Que and knowing others enjoyed it as well. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you