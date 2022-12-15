Dennis Gerald Coffey Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Dennis Gerald Coffey, 74 of Church Hill, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home following an extended illness.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Coffey family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dennis Gerald Coffey Hill Pass Away Kingsport Funeral Home Illness Arrangement Recommended for you